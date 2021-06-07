"It's not rocket science. It's not super high technology to construct border barriers."
– Kris Kobach
The 9/11 attacks happened two decades ago, but many are still suffering from the aftermath. On that fateful day, 2,997 people died as a result of the pillaging of the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon and fatalities from the plane that crashed in Pennsylvania. Thousands were injured, and many more have become ill and eventually died from their heroic recovery efforts at Ground Zero.
The terrorist attacks of 9/11 taught us that every nation has a duty to secure its borders and protect its people against threats. It exemplified the necessity for strong, secure, immigration entry policies. Once we identified what had led to the tragedy that bloodied our soil and broke the hearts of many Americans, we set out to avenge this attack – and reassured Americans it would not happen again.
The 9/11 attacks dramatized the strategy of Islamic Jihadism that employs violent media events to promote its agenda. The economic and psychological effect this has had on America is profound. Strict border security procedures went into effect immediately. National Guard units were assigned to protect airports. Fears of chemical warfare caused authorities to ground crop-dusting planes. The powers of law-enforcement agencies were expanded by the U.S. Patriot Act in October 2001.
In November 2002, Congress set up an independent commission to investigate why 9/11 suicide bombings happened and how to prevent future attacks. They established a new security officer, and recommended overhauling our intelligence system and a review of all border security policies.
“Our border policies must strengthen our security and prevent future attacks.”
– George W. Bush
George Bush’s new security measures prevented a terrorist plot involving the use of airplanes to kill a large number of Americans in 2006. They were backed by Al Qaeda. They were caught trying to smuggle liquid explosives aboard airplanes bound from Heathrow Airport in London to the U.S.
Strict border and immigration policies after 9/11 prevented any further terrorist attacks on America.
Barack Obama continued to successfully enforce the immigration and border policies established by George Bush. During Obama’s reign, Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. forces in Pakistan.
“The solemn responsibility for a President is keeping the American people safe.”
– Barack Obama
President Donald Trump was elected on a promise to increase border security and control illegal immigration. He canceled the failed “detain and release” Obama policy and deported everyone caught entering the U.S. illegally. Trump’s biggest hurdle in protecting our border was the TVPRA, a special agreement with Central America to protect children who were victims of sex trafficking.
These victims would be allowed to remain here and their parents could follow them.
By 2018, numbers at the border exploded beyond our capacity to control them. Trump asked DHS to examine how illegal immigrants had exploited the TVPRA and to insure it was being enforced legally and doing what it was meant to do. And by January 2020, he reduced illegal immigration by 75%.
In a report filed by an independent Commission on Immigration Reform, it was predicted if we did not reform our immigration laws legally, even with Trump’s strict adherence to the TVPRA laws, our immigration system would shortly implode. They recommended faster processing to increase illegal deportation and reform of TVPRA laws to insure only “true victims of sex trafficking were admitted.”
Yet the 2020 elections proved that, indeed, “elections have consequences.” As we were fighting a global pandemic that had ravaged our health care system, wrecked our economy and closed our schools, we decided to open our borders. Biden is allowing thousands of illegal immigrants to cross the U.S. border, granting them amnesty with no regard for national security, which is paid for by taxpayers.
Biden proposed a bill that grants amnesty to nearly 11 million illegal immigrants. While we welcome those who come here legally and bring value to America, this rewards those who break the law. Keeping America safe should be his highest priority. By removing border safeguards against illegal entry and visa overstays, he is betraying his oath of office to protect us.
“When people come here and work and send money back to their country, what does that do for America?”
– Gabriel Montalvo
Joe Biden has promised to tear down existing miles of barriers that we know work. They make us safer. Trump’s wall not only significantly curved illegal drug smuggling, it also reduced the need for additional manpower as apprehensions decreased by nearly 70%. Additionally, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol experienced a significant reduction in human smuggling where the wall was erected.
President Biden’s actions not only show us how far left his liberal wish list is, but how unfocused he is on our nation’s security. He is risking the lives of border agents and has created the worst border crisis in our history. He has slapped the American people in the face in favor of progressive politics.
“I will provide better and safer entry opportunities for all who want to come to America.”
– Joe Biden
U.S. Border Protection officials claim that Biden’s policies are forcing us to house children without parents from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Mexico in crowded border facilities. The San Diego Convention Center has hired bi-lingual tutors and provides them three free meals each day.
After 9/11, anyone boarding a commercial air flight was forced to show a valid picture ID to protect national security. But recently a group of American pilots revealed that they have been forced to board many of these migrant kids for relocation without ID or security checks; no questions asked?
They complain that many are unruly teenagers that speak no English and fear transporting them.
In an interview this month with ABC, Biden said it was nonsense that more migrants were coming because of his policies. Yet border officials claim this increase is a direct result of Biden’s politics.
Under Title 42, Trump’s protection order, they were refused entry to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Lawmakers have asked Dr. Anthony Fauci to help stop “a dangerous new foreign pipeline for COVID-19” crossing our border. There is no COVID testing of immigrant children, yet Mexico has the highest per capita COVID fatality rate in Latin America. Over a third of those that are tested have COVID-19.
Seneca wrote, “It is unwise to keep bad promises.” Joe Biden promised open borders and in a few months he has eradicated everything we did to protect our borders after 9/11. His far leftist politics has not only destroyed America’s free market and economic greatness; he has turned America into a venerable weak global sister to empower our enemies.
“I don't want to impugn the motives of my colleagues but my attitude is, you either believe in border security or you don't.”
– John Kennedy