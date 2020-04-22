Traffic has been crazy since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic, and this isn’t a reference to road congestion.
Digital networks across the country are having to cope with millions of workers teleworking on top of bored redditors streaming cat videos. Fortunately, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has made it a top priority to #KeepAmericansConnected and ensure a smooth rollout of lightning-fast 5G internet services.
On April 20, the FCC approved a plan to free up the “L-Band” segment of mid-band spectrum for nationwide 5G use. This wasn’t another vote by party line, but rather a 5-0 vote reaffirming the bipartisan nature of the issue. This farsighted approval will turbocharge the digital domain for millions of Americans, leading to faster video conference calls and enhanced telehealth. The FCC deserves praise for its pro-innovative spectrum policies.
For many years, the FCC has cautiously considered Ligado Networks’ application to use the critical L-Band sliver of spectrum to build out a low-power terrestrial nationwide network capable of supporting 5G. The “latest and greatest” generation of internet standards, 5G is being rolled out across America this year with speeds 100 times faster than 4G. According to The National Interest technology editor Ethen Lieser, “Latency – the time it takes for devices to communicate with each other or with the server that’s imparting information – was already pretty low with 4G, but 5G will basically make it disappear.”
That’s great news at a time when digital communications have come to dominate virtually all professional interactions. It also bodes well for emerging technologies related to the Internet of Things (IoT), which can allow for appliances and machines to communicate in real-time.
But, not everybody is on board with Ligado’s bid to invigorate the digital domain. The Department of Defense (DoD) claims that using the L-Band for 5G and IoT purposes could spell disaster for Global Positioning System (GPS) services that millions of households and businesses rely on. Following the FCC’s April 20 decision to grant Ligado’s application, Defense Secretary Mark Esper tweeted that DoD “continues to support domestic 5G options, but not at the risk of crippling our GPS networks. Nearly a dozen other federal agencies have joined us in opposing this proposal.” The Department of Transportation (DoT) has also voiced concerns and issued a joint statement with DoD on April 17 to bemoan alleged threats to GPS.
These agencies are presenting Americans with a false choice between robust 5G networks and vital geo-positioning applications. Ligado’s application allows for a 23-megahertz guard band that shields the signals used for GPS from the new low-power network. And, the currently approved version of the Ligado network relies on signal power levels 99.3 percent lower than that proposed in previous iterations. These accommodations, however, are unlikely to deter federal agencies from continuing to object to the L-Band plan.
Interagency squabbles over the use of spectrum are nothing new and regularly threaten to bottle up critical spectrum resources into unproductive uses. The DoT, for instance, urged the FCC not to free up 45 megahertz of spectrum in the 5.9GHz band for unlicensed WiFi use. Instead, the agency wants a continued stranglehold on the band for transportation communications and safety technology called Dedicated Short-Range Communications (DSRC). DSRC never really took off, but this lackluster innovation hasn’t stopped the DoT from buckling down regardless.
These agency turf wars over spectrum will undoubtably continue into the future, whether for the L-Band, 5.9 GHz band, or any other valuable bit of bandwidth. But, at a time of unprecedented demand for digital services, the DoD and the DoT must work with the FCC to pave the way for 5G. The L-Band, and similarly critical slivers of spectrum, will provide a permanent boost to the digital domain, government permitting.