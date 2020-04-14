(The Center Square) – Former President Barack Obama endorsed Joe Biden for president Tuesday, saying the former vice president is the person needed to lead the country beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a video message, Obama praised Biden's leadership qualities and said he has the experience and vision to unite Americans during what he said would be a long recovery.
“Choosing Joe to be my vice president was one of the best decisions I ever made, and he became a close friend," Obama said. "And I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a president right now.”
Biden was Obama's vice president during the eight years Obama served as president.
“Joe has the character and the experience to guide us through one of our darkest times and heal us through a long recovery,” Obama said. “Joe was there as we rebuilt from the Great Recession and rescued the American auto industry. He was the one asking what every policy would do for the middle class and everyone striving to get into the middle class.”
The announcement, which was expected, comes a day after Biden secured the endorsement of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who suspended his campaign to seek the Democratic nomination for president last week.
Biden is the presumptive nominee to take on President Donald Trump in November.