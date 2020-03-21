Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) postponed the state’s primary election from May 5, 2020, to June 2, 2020. The North Carolina Board of Elections also announced it was postponing the Republican primary for North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District from May 12, 2020, to June 23, 2020.
On Thursday, Governor Ned Lamont (D) announced the postponement of Connecticut's presidential preference primary, originally scheduled for April 28, 2020, to June 2, 2020.
To date, seven states have postponed their presidential preference primaries in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Connecticut: April 28, 2020, to June 2, 2020 (presidential preference primary only)
Georgia: March 24, 2020, to May 19, 2020 (presidential preference primary only)
Indiana: May 5, 2020, to June 2, 2020 (presidential and congressional primary)
Kentucky: May 19, 2020, to June 23, 2020 (presidential and congressional primary)
Louisiana: April 4, 2020, to June 20, 2020 (presidential preference primary only)
Maryland: April 28, 2020, to June 2, 2020 (presidential and congressional primary)
Ohio: March 17, 2020, to June 2, 2020 (presidential and congressional primary)
In addition, two states have postponed runoff congressional primary elections:
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey (R) announced that the state would postpone its primary runoff election, originally scheduled for March 31, 2020, to July 14, 2020.
The executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections announced that the Republican primary runoff for North Carolina's 11th Congressional District would be postponed to June 23, 2020.