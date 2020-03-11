(The Center Square) – The NBA announced Wednesday night that it is suspending its season over fears of the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The announcement came after a member of the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new virus.
Wednesday night's game between the Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed just before its start.
In its statement, the NBA said it would use the hiatus of games to decide what to do next.
More than 1,100 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the U.S., and more than 115,000 people globally.
The World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus a pandemic Wednesday.
For most people who contract the virus, symptoms will be mild, though the elderly and people with respiratory issues or compromised immune systems are at a higher risk of serious complications and should try to avoid crowds and unnecessary travel, officials said.