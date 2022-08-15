(The Center Square) – The majority of Americans in a new poll say there’s a two-tiered justice system in the U.S.: one for politicians and those in Washington, D.C., and one for the rest of Americans.
A large majority of those polled in a separate survey expressed opposite views about who they believed was behind the FBI’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s home based on their party affiliation.
The polls were conducted among likely general election voters by the Trafalgar Group and Convention of States Action between July 24 and 28 and Aug. 9 and 10.
In the first poll among 1,080 surveyed, 79% said there are two tiers of justice: “one set of laws for politicians and Washington, D.C., insiders vs one set of laws for everyday Americans.”
Nearly 12% said there’s one system of justice with laws applied to all Americans equally. Roughly 9% said they weren’t sure.
Along party lines, 66.7% of Democrats and 87.8% of Republicans said there were two tiers of justice.
The second poll was conducted after what many say was a politically motivated FBI raid conducted at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate early last week.
In this poll, 1,095 respondents were asked who they believed was behind the FBI raid. Nearly half, 47.9%, said his political enemies were behind it; 39.7% said an impartial justice system was. Slightly more than 12% said they weren’t sure.
Along party lines, 70.5% of Democrats said an impartial justice system was behind the raid; among Republicans, 76.7% said it was Trump’s political enemies.
When asked if the FBI raid motivated them to vote in the midterm election, 70% answered yes; 21.6% answered no.
In both polls, the majority of respondents were white, Democrats, and women.
Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, the Florida judge who signed the FBI warrant, formerly recused himself from a lawsuit Trump filed against Hillary Clinton and multiple Democrats in March. Prior to being a judge, while in private practice, he previously represented former convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein’s employees in a sex trafficking case.