(The Center Square) – More than 30 Republican members of Congress have called on President Joe Biden to be impeached or resign following the U.S.'s withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Others have also called for resignations from Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, and some have said Vice President Kamala Harris should invoke the 25th Amendment.
On Tuesday morning, members of the House Freedom Caucus called on Biden to resign during a press conference. Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, who previously filed articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, led the event.
On Tuesday, Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins introduced three resolutions for resignation, one each for Biden, Blinken and Milley.
Last week, South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman and Maryland Rep. Andy Harris co-sponsored a resolution to impeach Blinken, also calling on Biden to resign.
On Tuesday morning, Rep. Harris detailed the reasons to impeach Blinken, adding, “we have to be sure nothing like this will ever happen again.”
While both Biden and Blinken pledged last week that “no American who wants to leave will be left behind,” between 100 and 200 Americans may still be left, according to Blinken, who spoke to the press Monday night.
Biden addressed the nation on Tuesday afternoon, declaring an end to the war and defending his administration's decision to withdrawal.
"I refused to send another generation of America's sons and daughters to fight a war that should have ended long ago,” Biden said.
During the Freedom Caucus press conference earlier Tuesday, Virginian Rep. Bob Good and Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry called on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to make a motion to vacate the chair and remove Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as House speaker for dereliction of duty.
Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert said the American people demand accountability.
“Thirteen service members killed, $85 billion worth of military equipment abandoned … should be enough for even the weakest members of Congress to step up," she said. "I would hope that just one Democrat could to do more than the so-called commander in chief who could only look at his watch while moms received the remains of their babies in Dover.”
Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert likened Biden’s policies to those of former president Jimmy Carter who welcomed the Ayatollah Khomeini to Iran as a man of peace. He said Americans will die as a result of the policies of the Biden administration and it will take generations for America to regain credibility in the world.
Illinois Rep. Mary Miller thanked American military members and families Tuesday for their sacrifice and called out Speaker Pelosi for not calling a hearing to investigate the Afghanistan debacle. The last hearing the House had was on windmills, she said, which is “totally disrespectful.”
She asked why the American flags at the U.S. Capitol building were not flying at half-mast.
“We should be weeping and mourning over the direction of our country,” she said. “Where is Pelosi? Where are the House Democrats?”
Members not at the press conference previously filed articles of impeachment or have called on Biden to resign or be impeached.
North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn sent a letter to Vice President Kamala Harris requesting that Biden be removed from office under the 25th Amendment, while Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks and Texas Rep. Brian Babin are also calling to invoke the 25th Amendment.
In response to calls for Biden’s resignation, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said, “We would expect that any American, whether they’re elected or not, would stand with us.”