(The Center Square) – Major League Baseball is suspending spring training effective Thursday and plans to push back the start of the regular season as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement that the start of the 2020 regular season will be pushed back by at least two weeks.
"MLB will continue to monitor ongoing events leading up to the start of the season," a statement from the league said. "Guidance related to daily operations and workouts will be relayed to clubs in the coming days."
The league said it has been considering a number of contingency plans regarding the regular season schedule.
"MLB will announce the effects of the schedule at an appropriate time and will remain flexible as events warrant, with the hope of resuming normal operations as soon as possible."