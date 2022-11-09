(The Center Square) – Control of Congress remained in the balance early Wednesday as votes continued to be counted in key U.S. Senate and House races in Georgia, Wisconsin, Nevada and elsewhere.
Heading into final voting Tuesday, Republicans expected to win a healthy majority in the House with the Senate too close to call.
As of 1:30 a.m. EST Wednesday, Democrats held 48 seats in the Senate to 47 for Republicans.
Democrats won key Senate races in Pennsylvania, where Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is projected to defeat Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. Democrats also won tight Senate races in Colorado (incumbent Michael Bennet) and New Hampshire (incumbent Maggie Hassan.)
Republicans won close races in North Carolina (U.S. Rep. Ted Budd) and Ohio (J.D. Vance), among others.
In Georgia, the race between Republican Hershel Walker and Democrat Raphael Warnock likely is heading to a December runoff, which ultimately could decide control of the Senate, which is currently split 50-50.
In the House, where all 435 seats were on the ballot, Republicans held a 193 to 163 lead over Democrats early Wednesday, with 218 seats needed to win the majority.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, predicted early Wednesday that Republicans would win the majority in the House and he would become the next speaker, replacing Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
The night started with Florida leading what appeared to be the start of a red wave. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis easily defeated Democrat Charlie Crist, and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio won by 14 percentage points over his Democratic opponent.
But races were much tighter across the U.S. as Tuesday night turned to Wednesday morning.
In key governor races:
- Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is projected to win reelection over Democrat Stacey Abrams.
- Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott defeated Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke.
- Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders is projected to win her race for governor of Arkansas.
- Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is projected to win reelection.
- Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is projected to win reelection.
- Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine easily won reelection.
- Pennsylvania Democrat Josh Shapiro easily defeated his GOP opponent.