(The Center Square) – California Republican Kevin McCarthy and his fellow lawmakers return to the U.S. capitol Wednesday to attempt to elect a House speaker a day after three rounds of voting failed to produce a victor.
McCarthy’s bid fell short by just a few votes as conservative Republicans refused to back him, first supporting Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., and then throwing their support behind Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.
The failure to confirm a speaker marks a divide in the party and growing frustration from the conservatives in Congress who feel betrayed by party leadership as the deficit continues to rise and conservatives have won few legislative victories in recent years. Even during former President Donald Trump’s term, the party struggled to implement Trump’s agenda in Congress, though that was in part because of Trump’s failure to rally support and remain focused on the legislative agenda, opting to rely more on executive action.
That party division was further highlighted late Tuesday by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who sent a letter to the Architect of the Capitol blasting McCarthy, who has already moved into the Speaker’s office, saying “no member can lay claim to this office.”
“What is the basis in law, House rule, or precedent to allow someone who has placed second in three successive speaker elections to occupy the Speaker of the House Office?” the letter said. “How long will he remain there before he is considered a squatter?”
Despite the opposition, McCarthy told reporters Tuesday night that he was not dropping out.