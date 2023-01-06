(The Center Square) – California Republican Kevin McCarthy fell one vote short of becoming the next speaker of the U.S. House late Friday in the 14th round of voting – after a weak of turmoil and negotiations.
McCarthy secured 216 votes in the latest ballot, one shy of the majority needed as two Republicans voted present.
McCarthy lost a dozen rounds of voting across several days this week as a small group of conservative Republicans remained steadfast in opposing him, but Friday night's latest ballot was the closest he came to securing the speakership.
Conservative members in the House laid out conditions for McCarthy ahead of the votes. Those conditions included a promise to vote on a balanced budget, the “Texas Border Plan,” term limits for members of Congress, and the Fair Tax Act, which would create a national sales tax on certain services and property to replace the current income tax, payroll taxes, and estate and gift taxes.
Friday afternoon, the House met to vote again. In the 12th and 13th votes, McCarthy did not get the needed 218 votes, but he did gather support from more Republicans than in previous votes, a sign he had the momentum needed to win the position, which he did late Friday.
This is just the 15th time in the country's history it’s taken multiple votes to elect a speaker. From 1793 to 1925, from the 3rd to the 68th Congress, there were 14 instances when it took multiple ballots to elect a speaker, the Historian’s office notes. Among them, 13 occurred before the Civil War, “when party divisions were more nebulous.”
“The last time a Speaker election required two or more votes on the floor happened in 1923,” the office states. It also notes that the House “has filled vacancies in the Speakership three times using a resolution.”