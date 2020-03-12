(The Center Square) – The NCAA cancelled its men's and women's basketball tournaments Thursday as the novel coronavirus has knocked the sports and entertainment industry off its feet.
All remaining spring and winter championships will be cancelled, the NCAA announced.
"This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities," the NCAA said in a statement.
Also Thursday, Major League Baseball announced it was suspending spring training games and delaying the start of its regular season. The NHL and Major League Soccer suspended their seasons.
Most NCAA conferences cancelled their conference championships.
The PGA announced fans would be barred from attending upcoming events, including this weekend's Players Championship.
Live Nation shut down all concert tours.
Broadway in New York City cancelled all performances until further notice.
Disneyland Resort is closing Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure effective Saturday.
Governors across the country urged residents to avoid large public gatherings, including movie theaters and other entertainment venues.