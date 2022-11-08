10:15 p.m. EST update
Races to determine which party controls the U.S. Senate remained too close to call late Tuesday.
In Pennsylvania, Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman held a 51% to 46% lead over Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz with just over 50% of precincts reporting.
In Georgia, Republican Hershel Walker held a 49.1% to 48.9% lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock with 80% of precincts reporting.
In North Carolina, Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd leads 51% to 47% over Democrat Cheri Beasley with 86% of precincts reporting.
In Iowa, Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley leads 52% to 48% over Democrat Michael Franken with 46% of precincts reporting.
In Wisconsin, Democrat Mandela Barnes leads 50.5% to 49.3% over Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson with about 50% of precincts reporting.
9:38 p.m. EST update
The races for a few big names have been called this Election Day. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been projected to win her race for governor of Arkansas, and U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is now projected to win reelection.
Meanwhile, some Democrats have begun bracing for big losses, though it remains unclear just how large Republicans' victory will be.
"No races have been called yet and they won’t be for a while, but just some facts for your back pocket," said former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. "Bill Clinton lost 54 House seats in 1994, Barack Obama lost 63 in 2010 and both went on to win re-election."
8:45 p.m. EST update
New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has been projected to win his gubernatorial race as has Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine.
According to Real Clear Politics, Republicans also have picked up four U.S. House seats so far. RCP projected going into Election Day that Republicans would pick up about 31 seats nationwide and reclaim GOP control of the House.
8:20 p.m. EST update:
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis easily won re-election over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist on Tuesday, as even the traditional Democratic stronghold of Miami-Dade County went for the incumbent.
Other races that have been called: U.S. Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ind., and Tim Scott, R-S.C., have been declared the winners in their races.
Fox News called U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., as the winner in his race, though other outlets had not called the race yet with roughly 70% of the votes counted.
(The Center Square) – Americans around the nation are casting their final ballots Tuesday as voters assess the job President Joe Biden has done during his first two years in office to determine who will control the U.S. House and Senate.
Recent polling has shown that concerns about the economy, including 40-year-high inflation, was the top issue on voters minds. Crime, border security and abortion rights also were among the top issues.
Polls are now closed in across the East Coast and large swaths of the Midwest and central time zone as early results come in.
Maricopa County in Arizona quickly became a point of contention and focus as voters began reporting problems with voting machines. Long lines formed outside of voting centers with activists on Twitter showing videos of poll workers saying that some voting machines were not working.
Arizona was the center of controversy around the 2020 election, so both Republicans and Democrats were closely watching how elections were managed this time around.
So far, Republicans have not been happy.
“So, the Dem nominee for governor (who refused to debate her opponent) is the current Secretary of State – in charge of running this election – and now…there are problems?” U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas wrote on Twitter, referring to Democrat Katie Hobbs.
The Republican National Committee filed an emergency motion Tuesday to keep polls open in Maricopa County in Arizona because of the voting issues.
"The RNC is joining a Republican coalition to file an emergency motion to extend poll hours in Maricopa County because voting machines in over 25% of voting locations have experienced significant issues," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel wrote on Twitter.
With the attention on her state, Kari Lake, the Republican running for governor in Arizona, went viral Tuesday for her response to questions from the media over whether she would leave the governorship to run as a vice presidential candidate.
"I’m going to do two terms," she told reporters. "I’m going to be your worst frickin' nightmare for 8 years, and we will reform the media as well. We are going to make you guys into journalists again. So, get ready. It’s going to be a fun 8 years."
Lake was one of several candidates to give interviews after casting their vote.
"I'm very proud of how I've run this campaign,” John Fetterman, a Democrat running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania’s close race, told reporters. “Pennsylvania is sending a very clear message to Washington: we want less radicalism, and more balance. So I encourage everyone to vote.”
Fetterman suffered a stroke just days before Pennsylvania's primaries and his debate with Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz gained national attention because of his speaking issues,
President Joe Biden held no public events on election day, only a taped radio interview and an encouragement on Twitter to vote.
“It’s Election Day, America,” Biden said. “Make your voice heard today. Vote.”
On Tuesday, Real Clear Politics’ polling projected Republicans will gain three Senate seats, two governorships and about 31 House seats. RCP has House Republicans up 2.5% on the generic ballot. Democrats were up by 2% in a Yahoo News-YouGov poll released Thursday.