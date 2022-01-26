The (Center Square) – Justice Stephen Breyer, the most senior member of the U.S. Supreme Court's liberal wing, will step down from his post after his replacement is confirmed, multiple national media outlets are reporting.
President Joe Biden will be tasked with nominating Breyer's successor, who then would face a confirmation hearing in the U.S. Senate. With a 50-50 political split in the Senate (two independents caucus with Democrats), Vice President Kamala Harris could break any ties.
Breyer, at 83 the oldest member of the court, was nominated to the post by former President Bill Clinton and has served since 1994. He is one of three of nine justices on the bench nominated by a Democratic president.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the administration had no further information on Breyer's decision.
"It has always been the decision of any Supreme Court Justice if and when they decide to retire, and how they want to announce it, and that remains the case today," Psaki tweeted. "We have no additional details or information to share from @WhiteHouse."