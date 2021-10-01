(The Center Square) – U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for COVID-19.
Kavanaugh reportedly has no symptoms and was vaccinated in January, the Supreme Court said in a Friday statement.
"On Thursday, per the Court's regular testing protocols, Justice Kavanaugh had a routine Covid test ahead of Justice Barrett's investiture on Friday," the high court said in a statement. "On Thursday evening, Justice Kavanaugh was informed that he had tested positive for Covid-19."
The news comes as the court is set to begin a new term next week.
"Per current Court testing protocols, all of the Justices were tested Monday morning prior to conference, and all tested negative, including Justice Kavanaugh," the court said. "Justice Kavanaugh's wife and daughters are also fully vaccinated, and they tested negative on Thursday. As a precaution, Justice and Mrs. Kavanaugh will not attend Justice Barrett's investiture this morning."