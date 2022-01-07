(The Center Square) – Job creation for the month of December fell far short of experts’ predictions, newly released federal jobs data show.
The Department of Labor released the jobs report Friday, which said the economy created 199,000 jobs in December.
“The unemployment rate declined by 0.3 percentage point to 3.9 percent in December, and the number of unemployed persons decreased by 483,000 to 6.3 million,” The Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics said. “Over the year, these measures are down by 2.8 percentage points and 4.5 million, respectively. In February 2020, prior to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the unemployment rate was 3.5 percent, and unemployed persons numbered 5.7 million.”
Dow Jones estimated 422,000 new jobs for December, putting last month's job creation at less than half the predicted figures.
The labor force participation rate is at 61.9%.
“Among the major worker groups, the unemployment rates for adult men (3.6 percent), adult women (3.6 percent), and Whites (3.2 percent) declined in December,” BLS said. “The jobless rates for teenagers (10.9 percent), Blacks (7.1 percent), Asians (3.8 percent), and Hispanics (4.9 percent) showed little or no change over the month.”