(The Center Square) – The Department of Labor released new jobs data for the month of January that surpassed experts' predictions.
The Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics released the data Friday which showed the economy added 467,000 jobs last month, putting unemployment at 4%.
"Both the unemployment rate, at 4.0 percent, and the number of unemployed persons, at 6.5 million, changed little in January," BLS said.
The federal data showed employment has improved from some of the impact of the pandemic-era shutdowns.
"Over the year, the unemployment rate is down by 2.4 percentage points, and the number of unemployed persons declined by 3.7 million," BLS said. "In February 2020, prior to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the unemployment rate was 3.5 percent, and unemployed persons numbered 5.7 million."
Leisure and hospitality made significant gains, according to the report, but are still well below their pre-pandemic levels.
“Since February 2020, employment in leisure and hospitality is down by 1.8 million, or 10.3 percent,” BLS said.
In January, far fewer workers left their job than in years past, a key reason for the unexpectedly high job figures. Normally, businesses fire a round of workers in January after the holiday season, but they did that at a much lower rate this year, according to the report. Experts suspect that the labor shortage has left employers more willing to hold on to workers, regardless of seasonal demand.
“Among the unemployed, the number of job leavers increased to 952,000 in January, following a decrease in the prior month,” BLS said. “The number of persons on temporary layoff, at 959,000 in January, also increased over the month but is down by 1.8 million over the year. The number of permanent job losers, at 1.6 million, changed little in January but is down by 1.9 million from a year earlier.”
President Joe Biden heralded the job numbers Friday as a sign the economy is back on track after the pandemic.
“We created 467,000 jobs in January,” Biden said. “That’s more than 6.6 million jobs since I took office,” adding that “2021 was the greatest year of job creation under any president in history.”
Republicans argued the job numbers have only improved because the steady stream of stimulus checks and federal unemployment benefits have run out.
"Unfortunately, the Biden Jobs Gap – the difference between the jobs created and those promised with his so-called stimulus – has increased to 1.2 million jobs short,” said House Ways and Means Republican Leader Kevin Brady. “Meanwhile, Americans’ wages are being diminished by inflation. It’s time for President Biden to leave his $5 trillion tax-and-spend spree behind him, and work with Republicans to grow the economy.”
Meanwhile, labor force participation remains relatively steady.
“After accounting for the annual adjustments to the population controls, the labor force participation rate held at 62.2 percent in January, and the employment-population ratio was little changed at 59.7 percent,” BLS said.