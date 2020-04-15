(The Center Square) – Several organizations have proposed ways for federal and state governments to reopen businesses safely to prevent the possibility of a prolonged, and devastating, economic shutdown due to the coronavirus.
“We're very close to completing a plan to open our country," President Trump said this week.
Many analysts have expressed concerns that a series of on-and-off stay-at-home orders “for as long as it takes to achieve population-level immunity” will further devastate the economy and that a near-term solution is not realistic.
“Hope that … the U.S. has not reached crisis levels … will be short-lived, as the reality sets in that the path to reopening the U.S. economy is going to be long, and marred by stops and starts,” Matthew Harrison, a Morgan Stanley biotechnology research analyst, wrote in Financial Times. “It will be fully resolved only when vaccines are widely available in spring 2021, at the earliest.”
When considering a worst-case scenario for the nation’s physical and economic health, the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity published a proposal to encourage governments to bring people back to work as soon as possible and safely, “given the severe human cost of a prolonged economic shutdown.”
“With the proper precautions, and the deployment of tools like contact tracing and self-quarantines, much of the working-age population can return to work,” the foundation argues in its report, “A New Strategy for Bringing People Back to Work During COVID-19.”
The American Enterprise Institute also published a proposal, as did the Texas Public Policy Foundation, which emphasized removing federal and state regulations and reforms.
The authors of the foundation’s report, Lanhee Chen, Bob Kocher and Avik Roy, argue that “policymakers have an opportunity to strategically reopen the economy by taking into account a unique feature of COVID-19: its heavy skew towards the elderly and the near-elderly who also have other chronic diseases.”
They add that with the “proper precautions, and the deployment of tools like contact tracing and self-quarantines, much of the working-age population can return to work.”
While federal and state governments still need to develop policies to protect the elderly and address high-risk populations in nursing homes, rehabilitation facilities, jails, and prisons, they argue, “more can be done to reopen the economy today, thereby improving the lives of hundreds of millions of low-to-middle income Americans.”
At least 25 percent of the U.S. economy has suddenly gone idle due to the economic shutdown over COVID-19, according to an analysis by Moody’s Analytics for The Wall Street Journal. The impact of the economic shutdown is unprecedented, economists argue, saying such an economic impact has never occurred on such a wide scale in recorded history.
Moody’s Analytics projects that stay-at-home orders will have reduced U.S. economic output by 29 percent by the end of April, even after Congress spent more than $2 trillion in its most recent stimulus bill in an attempt to ease the economic pain resulting from record unemployment in March.
The economy cannot sustain a long-term shutdown, the foundation argues. Nor can policymakers assume that antibodies may become protective enough to combat the virus, or that people may not become re-infected, or that an effective treatment may arrive anytime soon, they add.
And the widespread belief of choosing between one of two options – that improving public health can be achieved by totally shutting down the economy or that improving the economy in the near term can only be achieved by sacrificing public health – is a false choice, they emphasize.
“New technologies and emerging evidence regarding the epidemiology of COVID-19 will enable Americans to adopt a new strategy which can restore much of the U.S. economy without overly endangering public health,” the authors of the report argue.
The human and economic benefits from reopening the economy, the foundation argues, is imperative to help younger, healthier able-bodied working adults because the elderly are disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 disease, and the non-elderly are most impacted by the economic consequences of the shutdown.
The foundation proposes that all pre-K through 12th grade public schools be reopened, that stay-at-home orders for most healthy non-elderly adults under age 65 be removed, that large public gatherings continue to be prohibited, that negative COVID-19 testing be required for passenger air and Amtrak travelers, that testing in high-risk sectors be prioritized, that non-essential inpatient medical admissions continue to be minimized, and that temporary hospitals or re-purposed existing facilities be expanded exclusively for COVID-19 inpatients, among other suggestions.
The foundation’s plan also calls for $20 billion in federal funding for a reinsurance pool to aid the individual insurance market, and $20 billion in supplemental funding for Medicare Advantage reinsurance, in addition to other measures to help individuals over age 65.