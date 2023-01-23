FILE - In this May 11, 2020, file photo, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris speaks during an oversight hearing in Sacramento, Calif. Rita Saenz, the director of California's unemployment benefits agency, said Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, the state Employment Development Department approved $20 billion in fraudulent payments since the start of the pandemic, up from an estimated $11 billion the agency confirmed in January. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)