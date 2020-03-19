(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii announced Thursday that she is ending her Democratic presidential campaign and endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden.
"I know Vice President Biden and his wife and am grateful to have called his son Beau, who also served in the National Guard, a friend," Gabbard said in a statement. "Although I may not agree with the Vice President on every issue, I know that he has a good heart and is motivated by his love for our country and the American people."
Gabbard stuck in the race longer than many other front-runners despite winning only two delegates, both in the American Somoa.
On Twitter, Biden thanked Gabbard her her support.
".@TulsiGabbard has put her life on the line in service of this country and continues to serve with honor today," Biden said. "I'm grateful to have her support and look forward to working with her to restore honor and decency to the White House."
Gabbard said she will continue to serve Hawaii and the nation as Americans deal with the spread of the novel coronavirus.
"I feel that the best way I can be of service at this time is to continue to work for the health and wellbeing of the people of Hawaii and our country in Congress, and to stand ready to serve in uniform should the Hawaii National Guard be activated," she said.
Biden and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont are the final two candidates left from a field of more than 20.
The next scheduled primary is in Wisconsin April 7. Georgia and Louisiana had upcoming primaries scheduled before Wisconsin but both states moved them back due to concerns over the coronavirus.