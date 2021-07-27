(The Center Square) – Former U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., passed away on Tuesday following complications from a bicycling accident in Wyoming.
The Wyoming Republican, who served 24 years in the Senate before retiring last year, was 77.
“His family expresses their deep appreciation for all of the prayers, support and concern. They now ask for privacy and continued prayers during this difficult time,” a tweet from the former senator’s account said.
Enzi had been admitted to the UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colo., after suffering “serious injuries” from the accident in Gillette, his family said in a statement earlier Monday.
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon on Tuesday ordered flags in the state lowered to half-staff.
“Mike was a friend and a dedicated public servant who cared deeply about Wyoming and its people,” Gordon said in a statement. “His leadership in the Senate was tireless and productive. He was a strong advocate for the state’s interests and was always committed to finding consensus where possible. He understood what is important for America.”
U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, who replaced Enzi in the Senate, said in a statement that he “always put Wyoming first, and worked harder than anyone to serve his constituents.”
U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., called Enzi “the trusted trail boss of Wyoming’s congressional delegation” in a statement.
“In his four terms in the U.S. Senate, Mike never wavered in his commitment to God, family or Wyoming,” he said.
U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said Enzi was “a straight-shooter, an honest broker, and a soft-spoken but powerful advocate for the causes he cared deeply about.”
“Mike loved Wyoming’s magnificent outdoors and he was a firm believer that a fly rod and a day on the river could fix just about anything,” she added.