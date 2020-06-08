Congressional primary elections will be held in Georgia, North Dakota, Nevada, South Carolina and West Virginia on June 9, 2020.
• In Georgia, voters will select one candidate to serve in the U.S. Senate and 14 candidates to serve in the U.S. House from the state’s 14 congressional districts. The candidate filing deadline for these races passed on March 6, 2020.
• In North Dakota, voters will select one candidate to serve in the U.S. House from the state’s one at-large congressional district. The candidate filing deadline for this race passed on April 6, 2020.
• In Nevada, voters will select four candidates to serve in the U.S. House from each of the state’s four congressional districts. The candidate filing deadline for these races passed on March 13, 2020.
• In South Carolina, voters will select one candidate to serve in the U.S. Senate and seven candidates to serve in the U.S. House from each of the state’s seven congressional districts. The candidate filing deadline for these races passed on March 30, 2020.
• In West Virginia, voters will select one candidate to serve in the U.S. Senate and three candidates to serve in the U.S. House from each of the state’s three congressional districts. The candidate filing deadline for these races passed on January 25, 2020.
Candidates are competing to advance to the general election scheduled for Nov. 3, 2020.