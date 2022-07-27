(The Center Square) – The federal government, through the health-care sector, can implement fiscal policy to help the Federal Reserve tackle inflation, experts say.
The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB), a non-profit public policy organization, held a meeting Wednesday where experts discussed inflation's effects on Medicare.
CRFB Vice President Marc Goldwein said that he predicts the economy will have to endure high inflation rates for years and that these rates are not transitory.
"Even if there were to be no more inflation for the rest of the year, we'd still have six percent CPI," Goldwein said. "2022 is definitely going to be a high inflation year. 2023 may still be a high inflation year."
Goldwein attributes some of the high inflation to increased spending throughout the pandemic by the federal government, saying that it was too much for the economy at the time.
"Over the course of the pandemic, the federal government spent about $6 trillion, that includes loans and tax deferrals," Goldwein said. "The economy, apparently, wasn't able to bear this amount, in terms of higher levels of production."
To address this issue, Goldwein said that the federal government could use fiscal policy in the health care sector to try and reduce public demand.
"Health care is one of these rare places where fiscal policy can reduce demand and directly reduce prices at the same time," Goldwein said.
Another expert, Matthew Fiedler at The Brookings Institution, explained how health care takes up a significant fraction of consumption and that the government can try to address inflation through health care.
"Health-care goods and services count for about 20% of all personal consumption expenditures," Fiedler said. "Things that move health-care prices broadly, or Medicare's prices in particular, have the potential to meaningfully move measures of consumer prices overall."
He adds that health-care inflation remains low relative to other sectors of the economy and that Medicare is the reason behind that.
"Medicare is a big reason that overall health-care inflation has remained relatively low," Fiedler said. "Medicare's prices for health-care services are basically unchanged in nominal terms over the last 12 months. That puts quite a bit of downward pressure on overall health-care inflation."
The third expert attending the meeting, Arnab Datta of Employ America, said that the Fed can harm the economy if it raises interest rates too much and that the government should implement fiscal policy to help the Fed.
"The Federal Reserve's tools, tool essentially, for reducing inflation is blunt, it could be harmful, really harmful if they overcorrect, and so we should be finding, utilizing every other tool we can to minimize the pressure for them to increase interest rates," Datta said. "Health-care is a really, really clear authority where the federal government can act quickly to do so."
Goldwein agreed and noted that the Fed should not tackle the inflation issue alone, as their means of doing so does not always work.
"It's appropriate that they're bringing rates up to neutral; they're gonna have to raise rates more, but as they do, that causes a very serious trade-off, which is they may put us in a recession," Goldwein said. "Fiscal policy can help, and healthcare may be the single easiest way and most direct way that fiscal policy can help because its unique from some of the other options."