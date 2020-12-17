Virus-Outbreak-Unemployment-Benefit

Pedestrians pass an office location June 11, 2020, for the New York State Department of Labor in the Queens borough of New York.

 Frank Franklin II / AP photo

(The Center Square) – First-time unemployment claims soared last week to their highest level since September, according to a new report from the U.S. Department of Labor.

About 885,000 workers filed new claims in the week ending Dec. 12, an increase of 23,000 from the previous week's revised level.

While continuing claims, which count workers who have filed for jobless benefits at least two weeks in a row, fell to 5.5 million, this is the fourth time in five weeks that first-time claims showed a week-over-week increase.

"The highest insured unemployment rates in the week ending November 28 were in California (7.0), New Mexico (6.7), Alaska (6.6), Hawaii (6.5), Nevada (6.1), Illinois (5.6), Puerto Rico (5.6), Pennsylvania (5.5), Massachusetts (5.4), and the Virgin Islands (5.4)," the labor department reported.

At present, 20.6 million U.S. workers are receiving some form of unemployment benefits.

