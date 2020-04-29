Trump Virus Outbreak

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force, at the White House, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Washington.

 Evan Vucci / AP

(The Center Square) – Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday said a study of the antiviral drug remdesivir showed promising signs for treatment of coronavirus.

Faucie said the mortality rate for COVID-19 patients given remdesivir was 8 percent compared to 11 percent for those taking a placebo.

“Remdesivir has a clear-cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery,” said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “It is a very important proof of concept because what it is proving is that a drug can block this virus.”

Individuals given remdesivir were sick for 11 days compared to 15 days for those on the placebo.

Fauci did not suggest the drug could cure the illness and stressed that more study was needed.

“This will be the standard of care,” he said.

