Update: The Federal Aviation Administration is allowing domestic flights to take off after a system malfunction grounded all passengers flights earlier Wednesday.
The hours-long pause, however, continues to cause flight delays throughout the U.S.
(The Center Square) – The FAA on Wednesday delayed all domestic flights until 9 a.m. eastern after a safety system malfunction.
The delays began about 6 a.m.
"The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System," the agency announced in a tweet. "We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress."
More than 1,000 flights were affected by the problem with the system that is used to alert flight operations personnel about essential information.
President Joe Biden "has been briefed by the Secretary of Transportation this morning on the FAA system outage," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted. "There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes. The FAA will provide regular updates."