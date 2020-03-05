Elizabeth Warren is ending her campaign to become the Democratic nominee for U.S. president, CNN is reporting.
The U.S. senator from Massachusetts failed to win any of the 18 states that have voted so far, including the 14 Super Tuesday states. She finished a disappointing third in her home state.
In the first four states to vote, she finished third in Iowa, fourth in New Hampshire and Nevada, and fifth in South Carolina.
Warren, a progressive, campaigned on Medicare for All and combating corruption in Washington among other issues.
Billionaire former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg suspended his campaign on Tuesday. Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Peter Buttigeig and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota dropped out after South Carolina's primary and before Super Tuesday voting.
What was a large field of more than 20 contenders is effectively down to two viable candidates. Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders are the lone front-runners to take on President Donald Trump in November.
The next slate of presidential primaries is Tuesday (March 10). Voters in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington state will cast ballots.