(The Center Square) – Electoral College electors are casting their ballots in states across the country.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, the voting is going according to script, with 199 electors voting for presumptive President-elect Joe Biden and 167 for President Donald Trump.
To win the presidency, Biden needs to get to 270 electoral votes, which he is expected to do.
Electors in contested swing states such as Arizona, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin all cast their ballots for Biden. The Trump campaign has claimed fraud in those states and others, challenging their results in court.