This photo taken Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, shows a sign advertising the U.S. Concealed Carry Association, which advocates on behalf of gun owners' rights to carry firearms concealed, on display at SHOT Show, the annual trade show for the gun industry in Las Vegas. The show is sponsored by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the lobbying group that represents gunmakers. Gunmakers and companies making an array of accessories put their wares on display each year.