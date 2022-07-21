(The Center Square) – Domino's Pizza saw its second quarter sales dip and is citing labor issues and inflation as the leading cause.
Domino's Pizza said its U.S. same-store sales declined 2.9% in the second quarter and that its net income decreased by $14.1 million, a 12.1% decrease from the same time in 2021, which Domino's attributes to higher income tax expectations.
"This decrease was driven by lower income from operations and a higher provision for income taxes, partially offset by lower net interest expense," the company said.
In addition to expecting higher taxes, Domino's Chief Executive Officer, Russell Weiner, cited various issues, including inflationary pressures and a tight labor market, as reasons for the difficult quarter.
"Our results for the quarter faced challenges consistent to those I outlined back in April," Weiner said. "We continued to navigate a difficult labor market, especially for delivery drivers, in addition to inflationary pressures combined with COVID and stimulus-fueled sales comps from the prior two years in the U.S."
Many businesses around the nation have cited similar issues regarding a tight labor market as job openings remain high with fewer people looking to fill those openings.
According to a report released earlier this month by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 11.3 million job openings on the last business day in May. Meanwhile, another BLS report said that the number of unemployed people looking for jobs stood at only 5.9 million in June, the largest gap in U.S. economic history.
Although a large corporation, Domino's Pizza uses a franchise model, which allows each franchisee to run their store as a small business, but that also means they can encounter issues other small business owners might face that larger companies don't.
The labor gap has hit small business owners of all kinds particularly hard, as business owners fail to fill in necessary job openings.
When asked what the most significant issue facing her business was, small business owner Espy Thomas told The Center Square finding employees was her primary concern.
"I feel like I'm beating a dead horse, but I mean, it's definitely employees," Thomas said. "We're having a super rough time finding employees."