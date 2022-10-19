(The Center Square) – The Department of Defense and Secretary Lloyd Austin have appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit hoping to halt a preliminary injunction and class action status a federal judge granted last month on behalf of those serving in the U.S. Marine Corps whose religious exemption requests from the COVID-19 vaccine mandate were denied.
The appeal may be too little, too late, attorneys for the plaintiffs argue.
The DOD waited 56 days to file its appeal knowing its motion for the appeal won’t be argued or decided before the trial for the case begins in January. Depositions for the trial began this week in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida Tampa Division.
Because the DOD waited so long to file its appeal, Liberty Counsel, the religious freedom organization representing the plaintiffs, suggests the delay won’t bode well for any argument the Department of Justice may make on behalf of the DOD to reverse the federal judge’s decision.
Last month, District Judge Steven Merryday granted a classwide preliminary injunction for Marines serving in active and reserve duty whose religious accommodation requests to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate were denied.
Merryday preliminarily enjoined the DOD from “enforcing against a member of the class any order, requirement, or rule to accept COVID-19 vaccination, … from separating or discharging from the Marine Corps a member of the class who declines COVID-19 vaccination, and … from retaliating against a member of the class for the member’s asserting statutory rights under RFRA [Religious Freedom Restoration Act].”
He defined the class as “all persons on active duty or in the ready reserve (1) who serve under the command of the Marine Corps, (2) who were affirmed by a chaplain as harboring a sincere religious objection, (3) who timely submitted an initial request for a religious accommodation, (4) who were denied the initial request, (5) who timely appealed the denial of the initial request, and (6) who were denied or will be denied after appeal.”
In his order, Merryday noted that 3,733 Marines requested religious accommodations and only 11 were granted, and only among those who were already retiring.
He said it was “more likely than not – in nearly all 3,733 cases – that no reasonable accommodation was available.”
He also said granting the class status was warranted because there was a “substantial likelihood of a systemic failure by the Marine Corps to discharge the obligations established by RFRA [Religious Freedom Restoration Act].”
He noted that “Although Marines of different faiths, different education, and different acumen might understand or explain this objection differently and with more or less clarity, many Marines, including Christians and Muslims, object that the COVID-19 vaccine was developed from cell lines derived from electively aborted fetuses and that introducing an mRNA-active substance into their body either desecrates their body, a temple of the Holy Spirit, or is haram, forbidden.
“In any case, neither the military nor the judiciary can judge the validity of a religious objection (unless the objection is irrational, delusional, or the like) – but can judge only the sincerity of the belief, which is demonstrated firmly in the administrative record by the chaplain’s assessment of sincerity.”
He also said the Marine Corps didn’t provide a reasonable accommodation to their requests and didn’t prove a compelling governmental interest to justify likely violating the plaintiffs’ First Amendment and RFRA rights.
The Marine Corps and other branches have argued federal courts don’t have jurisdiction over military matters and their command discretion isn’t curtailed by the RFRA. They’ve asserted, "The Supreme Court has made clear: ‘Judges are not given the task of running the Army,’” citing a 1953 case, Orloff v. Willoughby, for example.
But federal judges in multiple states have disagreed, including Merryday, arguing the 1953 case was 40 years before Congress enacted RFRA.
The DOD Inspector General also recently issued a report stating that U.S. military officials violated federal law by issuing widespread denials of religious exemption requests.
“These military heroes have sacrificed everything to defend America,” Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver said. “Yet the DOD continues to abuse and betray these military heroes by denying them the freedom for which they defend this country. As we have said, the COVID shots are neither safe nor effective. Yet the DOD continues to use the mandate to purge the military of honorable service members who love God and love America.”