Judie Shape, who has tested positive for the new coronavirus, but isn't showing symptoms, smiles as she holds up her phone to the window of her room at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., to display a photo she took of photographers taking photos of her from about 100-feet away as she visited with her daughter and son-and-law, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, near Seattle. The nursing home is at the center of the outbreak of the new coronavirus in the United States.