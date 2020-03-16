(The Center Square) – Americans awoke Monday to a reality of closed schools, shuttered bars and restaurants in some states and questions about what comes next, including how long the nationwide self-quarantine will last.
The U.S. nears 3,500 cases of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that was labeled a global pandemic by the World Health Organization last week, and 65 deaths have been recorded. More than 6,500 people have died from the virus worldwide.
Students in at least 31 U.S. states are staying home over fears of the spread of the virus. It's likely just a matter of time before schools are closed everywhere.
Stocks, already in a bear market, plunged again early Monday, triggering a temporary halt in trading.
Ohio's and Illinois' governors on Sunday banned dining in at restaurants and bars, and more states are expected to follow suit soon. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio already has.
Entertainment venues, libraries and other public gathering spots are closed. All major sports leagues suspended play, and the NCAA cancelled all remaining national championship tournaments.
Most people who contract the coronavirus suffer only mild symptoms, but the elderly and individuals with underlying health conditions can see more severe symptoms that could lead to death.