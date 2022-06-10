(The Center Square) – The price of food, gas and other consumer goods spiked again in May, as inflation again outpaced wage growth.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, prices climbed 8.6% in May over the same period last year. From April to May, costs jumped 1%, a sharp increase over the 0.3% spike from March to April.
The cost of gasoline is driving the 40-year-high inflation, as gas prices rose for the 12th consecutive day overnight. The average cost of a gallon of regular gasoline is now $4.99, according to AAA, a penny from the $5 threshold that motorists in more than 20 states already are paying.
This story is developing and will be updated.