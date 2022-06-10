Economy Gas Prices Protest

Members of the Brown Beret National Party protest high gasoline prices at a Chevron gas station downtown Los Angeles, Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Los Angeles.

 Damian Dovarganes AP

(The Center Square) – The price of food, gas and other consumer goods spiked again in May, as inflation again outpaced wage growth.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, prices climbed 8.6% in May over the same period last year. From April to May, costs jumped 1%, a sharp increase over the 0.3% spike from March to April.

The cost of gasoline is driving the 40-year-high inflation, as gas prices rose for the 12th consecutive day overnight. The average cost of a gallon of regular gasoline is now $4.99, according to AAA, a penny from the $5 threshold that motorists in more than 20 states already are paying.

This story is developing and will be updated.

​Dan McCaleb is the executive editor of The Center Square. He welcomes your comments. Contact Dan at dmccaleb@thecentersquare.com.

Tags

Executive Editor

Dan McCaleb is a veteran editor and has worked in journalism for more than 25 years. Most recently, McCaleb served as editorial director of Shaw Media and the top editor of the award-winning Northwest Herald in suburban Chicago.