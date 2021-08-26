(The Center Square) – Approximately 24 students from Cajon Valley Union School District in East County, Californian, are stuck in Kabul, Afghanistan, where an explosion at the airport has been reported.
“An explosion ripped through a crowd of Afghans trying to enter Kabul airport, where the U.S. military is attempting to evacuate thousands of Americans and Afghans,” The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday morning.
At least three U.S. troops were injured, and an eyewitness says the explosion occurred in the middle of thousands of people. Many were maimed, and an untold number were killed, witnesses said.
“Western governments have repeatedly warned of an imminent attack by Islamic State and urged their citizens not to approach the airport,” the Journal notes. “The blast came after several of America’s allies said they were halting evacuation flights from Afghanistan, leaving behind citizens and thousands of Afghans who had been cleared for entry.”
The children from California stranded in Kabul range in age from preschoolers to high school students. They are with approximately 16 parents.
The Taliban has taken Afghanistan, confiscating U.S. weapons and machinery, after the Biden administration withdrew troops.
The Californians are "scared" and "trapped,” a spokesman for Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., said. He and his staff are aware of their location and have been in direct contact with them.
Rep. Issa tweeted, “At least 24 students from El Cajon are stranded in Afghanistan. I’m working diligently to determine the best ways to help those trapped return home safely. I won’t stop until we have answers and action.”
Students and their parents traveled to Afghanistan to see extended family prior to Biden withdrawing troops and the country imploding. A district spokesperson says, “the families involved are on special visas for U.S. military service and that the Department of Defense considers them ‘allies’.”
A spokesperson for the Cajon Valley Union School District said when they found themselves stranded, they contacted district officials asking to hold their spots in their schools, prompting the district to make a list of all students known to be in Afghanistan.
A district spokesperson said Issa’s office has been “incredibly supportive” in the attempt to bring these families home.
A Pentagon spokesperson told reporters on Wednesday that it has no information about the California students and parents.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken also said on Wednesday that roughly 1,500 Americans are left in Afghanistan. Since Aug. 14, 82,300 people have been evacuated but only 4,500 hold U.S. passports, The Hill reports.
Of the U.S. evacuation efforts, Rep. Issa said, “If you take the president’s words and add Adam Schiff’s, what you get is they planned for every contingency — including the one where they leave a lot of Americans behind in Afghanistan.”