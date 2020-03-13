(The Center Square) – Congress returns to work Friday to consider measures to help communities respond to the spread of the novel coronavirus and also boost an economy that has taken blows on several fronts.
All major sports leagues in the U.S. have shuttered activities. The NCAA cancelled basketball and other postseason college tournaments. State governors have issued executive orders banning large public events. The stock market plummeted into bear market territory. Many colleges and K-12 schools are either moving to virtual learning or suspending classes. Community events are being cancelled. Air travel restrictions are in place. And workers are being told to work remotely if possible.
More than 1,600 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the U.S. in 47 states, and 42 have died. Worldwide, about 128,000 people have been diagnosed with more than 4,700 deaths.
Health officials say the spread is likely to get worse before it gets better, but also urge people to remain calm and make smart decisions.
Don't attend activities with large groups of people if it's not necessary. Wash your hands frequently. Cover your mouth if you cough or sneeze.
Most people who contract COVID-19 develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually the elderly and those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.
In Congress, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cancelled the Senate's planned spring recess next week so lawmakers can take action.
"I am glad talks are ongoing between the Administration and Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi. I hope Congress can pass bipartisan legislation to continue combating the coronavirus and keep our economy strong," McConnell tweeted.
A legislative package introduced Thursday would allow for free coronavirus testing, paid emergency sick leave, and new funding for food programs and Medicaid.
A vote could come as early as Friday.