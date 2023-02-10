(The Center Square) – China played a big role in a record-setting year for U.S. farm exports in 2022 as the United States' largest importer.
U.S. agricultural exports reached $196 billion in 2022 with China importing a record $36.4 billion, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
China's role as a key importer of U.S. agricultural goods comes at a time some states are proposing banning its citizens, companies and the government of China from being able to buy any land in the U.S.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted Jan. 15 that a bill was introduced in his state's legislature that would ban citizens from China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from buying land in Texas.
"I will sign it," Abbott said.
In Arkansas, a bill was introduced that would also ban individuals, companies and the government from those four countries from buying land in that state.
In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis said in January he would consider banning "hostile nations" from buying property in his state. DeSantis singled out China, according to The Center Square.
A USDA report stated, "... the United States has witnessed record export values to China for soybeans, corn, beef, chicken meat, tree nuts, and sorghum. Cotton exports to China have also rebounded, propelled by strong demand. All these products are major contributors to the U.S. farm economy."
For example, China represented about half of all U.S. soybean exports with a record $16.4 billion in 2022.