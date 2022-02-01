(The Center Square) – Border Patrol agents conducted nearly 2 million border actions involving illegal immigrants in fiscal 2021, a 300% increase over the prior year.
The 1,956,519 total enforcement actions last year compares to 646,822 in fiscal 2020.
In December 2021, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported that agents apprehended 178,840 people entering the U.S. illegally, an average of 5,769 people a day.
Because some attempted to illegally enter the U.S. more than once, the total number “somewhat overstates the number of unique individuals arriving at the border,” CBP states.
Still, the number of unique individuals agents encountered in December 2021 was 135,040, a 5% increase from November.
In December, agents encountered 114,993 single adults and 11,921 unaccompanied minors.
Family unit encounters increased by 15% in December, totaling 51,624, up from 45,062 in November, after having reached a peak of 86,631 in August 2021.
New CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus, former police chief in Tuscon, Ariz., commented on the report’s findings, highlighting the efforts of CBP agents but not commenting on the record number of illegal entry apprehensions. He also remarked on agents seizing an increased amount of heroin but didn't directly address the record amount of fentanyl they seized last year as opioid-related deaths increased nationwide.
“The dedicated men and women at CBP are committed to ensuring dangerous drugs and counterfeit products are off the streets, our communities are kept safe, and our borders are secured,” Magnus said. “Equally important to our mission is facilitating lawful trade and travel that is critical to the sustained growth of the U.S. economy. In December, CBP collected more than $9 billion in estimated duties, and also saw a dramatic increase in the confiscation of fake products. In one port of entry alone, CBP officers reported the seizure of more than $30 million of counterfeit goods last month.
“There was a staggering $3.31 billion worth of counterfeit goods seized in FY21 – a 153 percent increase from FY20; heroin seizures increased by 113 percent in December. These seizures demonstrate that our intelligence and operational abilities are disrupting criminal enterprises and safeguarding legitimate commerce. We will continue to strengthen these capabilities and meet these challenges and future ones with the same determination and resolve.”
While the many tasks agents accomplish are important, not knowing who’s entering the U.S. illegally, not being able to apprehend criminals in the field, and not addressing the humanitarian crisis stemming from Biden administration's open border policies is a national security issue, critics of the Biden administration argue.
On hearing of Magnus’ remarks, former CBP Chief Rodney Scott told The Center Square, “My parents always taught me that if I didn’t have anything positive or constructive to say that I should remain silent. Therefore, I have nothing to say about Mr. Magnus or his ability to transition from managing a relatively small police force, to effectively leading a 60,000-person workforce, deployed around the globe that is charged with protecting the American people, safeguarding our borders and enhancing the nation’s economic prosperity.”
Scott briefed Magnus several times before he retired from the agency where he served for over two decades.
While Arizona’s two Democratic U.S. senators endorsed Magnus, the National Sheriff’s Association and the Arizona Sheriff’s Association opposed him as the next head of CBP.
U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas also championed Magnus, although U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Arizona, filed articles of impeachment against Mayorkas, claiming he failed to secure the border and uphold his sworn duties. Likewise, Texas lawmakers have called for Mayorkas to be impeached, and others, including West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, have called on President Joe Biden to fire Mayorkas for his failures at the border. The president and Democratic leadership have not responded to their calls.
In his testimony before the U.S. Senate Finance Committee, Magnus said as the head of CBP he would uphold the law and “would expect without exception that all agency personnel be conscientious, fair, and humane when enforcing the law.” He also described himself as “a pragmatic and bipartisan problem-solver.”
When questioned, he wouldn’t label what’s happening at the border as a “crisis” and acknowledged that he was unfamiliar with the federal law establishing illegal entry into the U.S. as a crime. When asked by U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, if he believed there was a crisis at the southern border, Magnus replied, “Does it really matter if we call it a crisis, a challenge, a big problem?”
Young replied, “I think it speaks to a level of urgency, and seriousness of purpose, and understanding of the gravity of the situation.” He asked Magnus numerous times to answer, “Do we have a crisis at the border, yes or no.” Magnus didn’t reply with a yes or no answer.
At the time, BP agents had already encountered more than 1.3 million people, a number more than 1.5 times greater than the population of Indianapolis.
“I’d say that’s a crisis,” Young said. “What number of illegal crossings would you consider to be a crisis?” he asked. “What if we were to quintuple that number, would you then call it a crisis?”
Magnus didn't directly answer the question, describing the situation at the border “very serious.”
Former CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan told The Center Square that Magnus was “in way over his head and was picked to put a rubber stamp on ideological policies” of the Biden administration.
“As an ideologue and political appointee, he’s doing exactly what he’s put to do. He’s not going to object to anything,” he said.