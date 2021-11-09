(The Center Square) – Boeing had a rough third quarter as it struggles with production issues and a workforce more opposed to vaccine requirements than originally thought.
The aerospace company lost $132 million, or 19 cents a share, in the third quarter, the eighth out of the last 10 quarters it has lost money since a secondly deadly crash of its 737 Max occurred in Ethiopia in the spring of 2019.
That was an improvement over the third quarter in 2020, when it lost $466 million. The earnings report was helped by a $1.3 billion tax refund during the quarter.
Gradual increases in air travel, which took a severe downturn during the pandemic, could help, but the company has hundreds of 737 jets stockpiled and has lowered production of its Dreamliner 787 to just two per month.
Boeing believes it could increase production of the Max to 31 per month early next year, particularly if China allows commercial travel of the jet.
The company must also continue to improve quality control and regain trust with regulators after problems were discovered with the production of its Dreamliner 787 in the wake of the fatal Max crashes.
Boeing said it will limit Dreamliner production to two jets per month until the Federal Aviation Administration signs off on safety improvements.
Issues initially popped up in the fall of 2020 when engineers found gaps between fuselage sections. More recently, the company found that fuselage and tail sections assembled in Italy were shipped to the U.S. using titanium that did not meet the proper specifications.
“Although this effort lowered revenue in the quarter and drives increased expenses, these actions are essential to bolstering the long-term health of the program and are preparing us for sustained growth and success as market demands return,” Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said in a message to employees.
Observers, however, say Calhoun’s earnings teleconference with Wall Street was not very convincing, with Jim Lebenthal, a financial advisor, telling CNBC that the company has a “serious management credibility problem.”
Boeing must also sort out of to deal with President Joe Biden’s mandate that employees of federal contractors must be fully vaccinated after more than 11,000 workers — about 9% of its total — requested a medical or religious exemption.
“Anyone who has not received their final dose or been approved for an accommodation, and registered their vaccination status by Jan. 4, will be issued a final warning, and will be expected to promptly come into compliance if they wish to remain employed at Boeing,” a company email said.
Those receiving an accommodation would have to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and receive frequent testing.