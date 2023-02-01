FILE - Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., center, an ally of former President Donald Trump, is questioned by reporters as he arrives to meet with fellow Republicans behind closed doors for their leadership candidate forum in Washington on Nov. 14, 2022. Banks, a combative defender of former President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, launched a campaign for the U.S. Senate seat from Indiana being given up by fellow Republican Mike Braun. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)