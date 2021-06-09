(The Center Square) - The collapse of negotiations between the White House and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.V., on an infrastructure deal raised concerns that Biden’s proposed tax increases could gain new footing in negotiations, but lawmakers Wednesday indicated that likely wouldn’t be the case.

"We're not raising taxes," Romney told reporters. "We're going to be talking to other members to see if this can get enough support for this to have the necessary votes to be successful."

Republicans have been talking with the White House for months, largely led by Capito, who has made clear that raising the corporate tax rate is out of the question.

Now, a bipartisan group of centrist Democrats and Republicans are expected to propose a plan to the White House, though it’s unclear whether the plan could satisfy the administration or get enough members on board, let alone how they will pay for the plan without Biden’s tax hike.

The Problem Solvers Caucus, a bipartisan group in the House consisting of 29 Republicans and 29 Democrats, have said they are working on a compromise bill as well. The caucus today released a “8-year bipartisan, $1.249 trillion infrastructure framework.”

“It’s critical we leverage private capital to revitalize our communities and rebuild our roads, bridges, and highways,” said Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Penn, who is a part of the caucus. “Our ‘Building Bridges’ framework includes an infrastructure bank that will serve as a significant supplement to existing funding sources through private investment that would increase access to capital for worthy infrastructure projects across the nation, without putting the burden on taxpayers.”

Whether any of the bipartisan groups can create a plan that appeases both sides when one set of negotiations has already failed remains to be seen.

Biden initially introduced a $2 trillion infrastructure plan, which included raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%. The high figure drew criticism from the right, and Republicans have been emphatic from the start that the tax increase is off the table.

“Biden’s plan is not about infrastructure,” said Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. “It is a job-killing $2 trillion tax hike.”

Republicans countered with a $568 billion plan with no such tax increase. The White House dropped to $1.7 trillion, and Republicans raised their offer to $928 billion, but haven’t budged on proposed tax increases.

“Senate Republicans have repeatedly proposed serious investments in roads, bridges, broadband, and other actual infrastructure Americans rely on,” said Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. “But this week, the Biden Administration has shown its unwilling to let go of radical promises made to Democrats’ far-left base.”

Public Opinion

A poll released this week by No Labels, a centrist political group, found roughly 70% of Americans see a need for urgent infrastructure investment, but that they vary on how much to spend and how to pay for it. The poll surveyed registered voters in five swing districts currently held by Republicans and found that voters prefer an infrastructure bill of less than $1 trillion, and in all five districts a majority of voters opposed raising taxes.

In all five districts, at least 60% are concerned the new taxes “could cost the economy jobs and growth.”

These polling numbers, especially in swing states, fit into the larger picture of rallying moderates to either oppose or support the bill.

"It's critically important that we get a robust infrastructure package signed into law, and that we do it with strong bipartisan support. The Problem Solvers Caucus framework — Building Bridges — does exactly that and tackles everything from electric vehicles to clean water to fixing our crumbling bridges, tunnels, roads, and rail," said Problem Solvers Caucus Co-Chair Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. "This is the model for how we should govern in Washington: Democrats and Republicans working together to find common ground.”