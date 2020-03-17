(The Center Square) – Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his streak of dominating performances, sweeping Tuesday's primaries in three key states.
Biden beat Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders by double digits in Arizona, Florida and Illinois.
In Florida, the former vice president won by more than 35 percentage points. In Illinois, the difference was more than 20 percentage points. With about two-thirds of the votes counted in Arizona, Biden held an insurmountable 42.4 to 29.6 percent advantage.
Biden has now won primaries in 19 states to Sanders' six, and is largely considered the likely Democratic nominee to face President Donald Trump in November.
“Thank you to everyone in Arizona, Florida, and Illinois who supported our campaign,” the former vice president tweeted. “From day one, our goal has been to unify our party and our nation – and tonight, we are one step closer to achieving that goal.”
Ohioans also were scheduled to vote Tuesday before the administration of Gov. Mike DeWine ordered a postponement due to the ongoing health concerns over the novel coronavirus. Ohio's primary now will be held June 2.
A coalition of civil rights groups asked a federal judge to extend Florida's mail-in ballot deadline for Tuesday's presidential primaries through next Tuesday and postpone the count until March 27, also due to concerns over the coronavirus. U.S. District Judge Robert L. Hinkle, however, ruled it was too late.
Heading into Tuesday's primaries, Biden had secured 898 delegates to Sanders' 745. The eventual nominee will need 1,991 to win at the Democratic National Convention this July in Milwaukee.
In all three of Tuesday's voting states, 349 delegates were at stake.
To date, Biden has won primaries in 19 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington.
Sanders has won six: California, Colorado, Nevada, New Hampshire, Utah and Vermont.