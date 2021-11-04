Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, gets his first shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by HN Samantha Alvarez, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda Md., as the U.S. kicked off the biggest vaccination campaign in U.S. history in an effort to get protection against the COVID-19 and start beating back the pandemic.