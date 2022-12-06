Biden

President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Biden is traveling to Arizona to visit the building site for a new computer chip plant and speak about his economic agenda.(AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

 Luis M. Alvarez / AP Photo

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden visited Arizona on Tuesday but did not visit the U.S.-Mexico border. He visited the state to tour a Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. facility in the process of being constructed in Phoenix, Arizona. 

When a reporter asked Biden why he would come to Arizona and not visit the border, the president said visiting the border is not a priority. 

"Because there are more important things going on,” Biden said. “They're gonna invest billions of dollars in a new enterprise.”

As Biden points out, TSMC is investing $40 billion in its Phoenix semiconductor plant. 

The National Border Patrol Council, a labor union representing United States Border Patrol employees, ripped Biden for his comment.

“No surprise that Biden doesn't think the border crisis is ‘important’ or worthy of visiting/bringing attention to,” the union tweeted. “What is happening at the border is exactly what he wants-rampant lawlessness along with a new all-time record for escapes in November. To him, that's a win-win.”

Kari Lake, who unsuccessfully ran for governor of Arizona this year, also ripped Biden’s comment.

"DISGUSTING: Joe Biden visits Arizona & accidentally confirms what we all knew: he does not care one bit about the Border Crisis," she tweeted.

Biden's remark comes at a time when attempts to cross the U.S.-Mexico border are at an all-time high. 

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents had more than two million migrant encounters along the U.S.-Mexico border in fiscal year 2022; it was the first time there had ever been that many on record. 

Tags