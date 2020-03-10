(The Center Square) – Voters in six states on Tuesday will help determine who will be the Democratic nominee to face off against President Donald Trump in November.
With results from 18 states and a U.S. territory already in, former Vice President Joe Biden holds the lead with 670 awarded delegates. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont won 574 delegates to date.
The only other candidate still in the race is U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii. She's won two delegates, both from the American Samoa.
Voters in Michigan, Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, Washington and North Dakota now get their chance to add to the awarded delegate count.
All told, 352 delegates are in play today of the 1,991 necessary to secure the party nomination at the Democratic Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., in July.
The first polls close at 7 p.m. local time (central) in Missouri.
Following last week’s Super Tuesday primary results, candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts, Bloomberg, technology billionaire Tom Steyer, and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar withdrew from the race. They were preceded by former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, California Sen. Kamala Harris, New Jersey Sen. Corey Booker, and former U.S. Rep. Robert “Beto” O’Rourke.