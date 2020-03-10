(The Center Square) – Former Vice President Joe Biden won primaries Tuesday in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi just a week after he dominated elections on Super Tuesday, when he won 10 of 14 states.
Voters in Idaho, Washington and North Dakota also voted Tuesday to add to the awarded delegate count to determine who will face President Donald Trump in November. Those races remained too close to call late Tuesday.
In Michigan, Biden held a 53 to 39 percent lead with 85 percent of precincts reporting. National media outlets projected the former vice president to win the key Midwestern swing state, where U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont edged Hillary Clinton in 2016.
In Washington, the race was virtual tie – Sanders at 32.7 percent, Biden at 32.6 percent – with 68 percent of precincts reporting.
"Thank you to all of our incredible supporters and volunteers across the country – tonight's victories wouldn't be possible without your support," Biden tweeted late Tuesday. "Together, we'll win this nomination, beat Donald Trump, and take back this country!"
With results from 18 states and a U.S. territory already in prior to Tuesday's primaries, Biden held a 670 to 574 delegate lead over Sanders.
All told, 352 delegates are in play Tuesday of the 1,991 needed to secure the party nomination at the Democratic Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., in July.
Prior to Tuesday, Biden won primaries in Alabama, Arkansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.
Sanders won his home state of Vermont, as well as California, Colorado, Nevada, New Hampshire and Utah.
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg all dropped out earlier this month. All but Warren have endorsed Biden.