Joe Biden outraised Donald Trump by more than three-to-one last month, while Trump had a nearly four-to-one advantage in cash on hand, according to campaign finance reports filed with the Federal Election Commission Monday.
The Biden campaign raised $46.7 million in March, 110% more than the Trump campaign's $13.6 million. Biden's campaign spent 109% more than Trump's ($32.5 million to $9.6 million). As of March 31, the Trump campaign had 115% more cash on hand than the Biden campaign ($98.5 million to $26.4 million). Trump continues to lead Biden in overall fundraising since the beginning of 2017, having raised 58% more ($245.6 million to $134.8 million).
Trump's $245.6 million in overall fundraising is the second-highest figure for any presidential candidate at this point in the past three elections. The only candidate to have out-raised Trump was Barack Obama (D), who had raised an inflation-adjusted $305.1 million as of April 2008. Trump's cash-on-hand figure is also the second-highest during this time, bested only by Obama's inflation-adjusted $119.7 million at this point in his re-election campaign.
Biden and Trump's combined $380.4 million in fundraising is the second-highest combined total when compared to the past three election cycles. At this point in the 2008 campaign, Obama and John McCain (R) had raised a combined inflation-adjusted $409.1 million.