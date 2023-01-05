(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden is expected to speak about the immigration crisis Thursday after news broke Wednesday that he plans to visit the southern border as part of his trip to Mexico next week.
“That’s my intention,” Biden told reporters when asked whether he would visit the border when traveling to Mexico next week. “We’re working out the details now.”
Those comments came as Biden boarded Air Force One. When he landed, he said to expect more details in his speech Thursday.
“I’m going to see what’s going on,” Biden said. “I’m going to be making a speech tomorrow on border security, and you’ll hear more about it tomorrow.”
Illegal immigration has soared since Biden took office, breaking records and straining border towns. As the crisis has grown worse, Biden has taken fire for doing little to address it. This would be his first trip to the border since becoming president.
The visit comes on the heels of the U.S. Supreme Court suspending the expiration of Title 42 until justices can make a ruling on the policy. Title 42 is a Trump-era immigration policy that allows border agents to expedite expulsion of migrants in the name of preventing the spread of COVID-19 into the U.S.
Republicans blasted Biden after the announcement of his visit, saying it was long overdue.
“Now Biden says his ‘intent’ is to visit the border next week,” said U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif. “Too little, too late. But at least he’d get to see the crisis he created.”
Cartel activity and fentanyl smuggling have made the situation more dire. Fentanyl overdoses have skyrocketed as the Mexican cartels have taken advantage of overwhelmed border agents.
“If press reports are accurate, I’m pleased President Biden will finally visit our southern border - which has been completely surrendered to the cartels, smugglers, and human traffickers,” said U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. “However, if President Biden still refuses to visit the border on his trip to Mexico, it would be beyond outrageous and a dereliction of duty as Commander in Chief.