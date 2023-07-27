(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden declined to answer questions Thursday about a potential pardon for his son, Hunter Biden.
After the president spoke about an unrelated topic at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, reporters shouted questions about a possible pardon for his son.
Biden turned his back and left the room.
The questions came the day after Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to tax-related charges after an unusual court hearing where his previously established plea deal fell apart. Hunter Biden’s plea deal, which was expected to be finalized Wednesday, was undone in court after last-minute disagreements over whether Biden faces further charges in the future for other alleged crimes still under investigation.
The prosecution and defense were working Wednesday to salvage the deal after an unusual last-minute disagreement about the details of the plea deal upended the proceedings. The legal teams took a recess to hammer out those details. When they did propose a new agreement, the judge would not accept it.
As previously reported, Congressional Republicans urged the judge to reject the deal until the court reviews testimony from IRS whistleblowers who alleged the Department of Justice improperly interfered in the investigation, including allegations that companies connected to the Biden family and their business associates received about $17 million from several foreign entities when Joe Biden was vice president.