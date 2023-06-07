(The Center Square) – A Congressional watchdog said Wednesday that "persistent deficiencies" at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services hindered the nation's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mary Denigan-Macauley, director of public health at the U.S. Government Accountability Office, told a U.S. House subcommittee that some of the issues remain unaddressed more than 10 years after they were first identified.
"Our recent high-risk designation is based on a body of work that found persistent deficiencies for more than a decade in HHS's ability to perform its leadership role," she said. "These deficiencies hindered the nation's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to a variety of other past emergencies, including other infectious diseases – such as the H1N1 influenza pandemic, Zika, and Ebola – and extreme weather events, such as hurricanes."
Denigan-Macauley testified before the Committee on Energy and Commerce's Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations. She said that Health and Human Services didn't have clear roles and responsibilities for its agencies, relied on incomplete and inconsistent data, lacked clear and consistent communication and wasn't transparent.
"When agencies need to quickly disseminate funding and information during public health emergencies, transparency and accountability are especially critical to help ensure program integrity and build public trust. However, we have found deficiencies in this area both prior to and during the COVID-19 pandemic," Denigan-Macauley said. "For example, within HHS, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its COVID-19 testing guidelines several times over the course of the pandemic with little explanation of the scientific rationale behind the changes."
She said that Government Accountability Office has made 155 recommendations to Health and Human Services since 2007. Ninety-one of those recommendations had not been implemented as of April 2023.
"It is not a question of if, but when the next public health emergency will occur," Denigan-Macauley said. "CDC has an opportunity now to learn from past mistakes so that it is better prepared for the future."
Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, a membership and advocacy group for public health professionals, told subcommittee members that having a strong CDC was vital. And to have a strong CDC, he said the agency needs data.
"They need data," he said. "Public health is fundamentally a data-driven science."
Benjamin further said the CDC needs consistent funding.
"This yo-yo funding has to end," he said. "We put a lot of money in when something bad happens, it often comes a little late, not quite enough, and then we take it away too quickly. And you can't build a system like that. In fact, none of you would tolerate that for the Department of Defense."